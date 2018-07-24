En
Burger

Most Popular

Prabowo, SBY to Hold Meeting Today

Prabowo, SBY to Hold Meeting Today

South Jakarta Court Holds First Hearing on JAD's Disbandment Case

South Jakarta Court Holds First Hearing on JAD's Disbandment Case

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

South Jakarta Court Holds First Hearing on JAD's Disbandment Case

Muhammad Al Hasan    •    24 Juli 2018 12:18 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
South Jakarta Court Holds First Hearing on JAD's Disbandment Case
Zainal Anshori (Photo:Medcom/M Al Hasan)

Jakarta: The South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday held the first hearing for the disbandment of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terror group.

"That is correct. It is the first hearing," South Jakarta District Court spokesman Achmad Guntur said.

Baca juga
According to reports, JAD leader Zaenal Anshori was named as the defendant. In the meantime, Four other terrorist convicts were named as key witnesses.

The South Jakarta Police has prepared measures to secure the hearing.  The law enforcement agency has deployed 180 police officers to guard the building.

"We will deploy all units. We will also deploy snipers," South Jakarta Police head Senior Commissioner Indra Jafar said.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0882 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv