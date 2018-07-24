South Jakarta Court Holds First Hearing on JAD's Disbandment Case

Jakarta: The South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday held the first hearing for the disbandment of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terror group.
"That is correct. It is the first hearing," South Jakarta District Court spokesman Achmad Guntur said.
The National Police has prepared stricter measures to eradicate networks of terrorist cells.
Police have arrested around 200 suspected terrorists in the aftermath of suicide bombing attacks in the city of Surabaya.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
