South Jakarta Court Holds First Hearing on JAD's Disbandment Case

Jakarta: The South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday held the first hearing for the disbandment of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terror group.



"That is correct. It is the first hearing," South Jakarta District Court spokesman Achmad Guntur said.

According to reports, JAD leader Zaenal Anshori was named as the defendant. In the meantime, Four other terrorist convicts were named as key witnesses.The South Jakarta Police has prepared measures to secure the hearing. The law enforcement agency has deployed 180 police officers to guard the building."We will deploy all units. We will also deploy snipers," South Jakarta Police head Senior Commissioner Indra Jafar said.(WAH)