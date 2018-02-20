Jokowi Inaugurates 17 New Ambassadors

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 17 new ambasssadors on Tuesday morning. He led the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace.



"We will inaugurate 17 new ambassadors this morning," Presidential Spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo said.

According to the spokesman, Jokowi initially planned to also inagurate the new Indonesia ambassador to South Africa. However, he then decided to postpone the process."There is a leadership change in South Africa," he added.1. Indonesian Ambassador to ASEAN, Ade Padmo Sarwoni.2. Indonesian Ambassador to Germany, Arif Havas Oegroseno.3. Indonesian Ambassador to China, Djauhari Oratmangun.4. Indonesian Ambassador to Spain and UNWTO, Hermono.5. Indonesian Ambassador to Portugal, Hersindaru Arwityo Ibnu Wiwoho Wahyutomo.6. Indonesian Ambassador to Myanmar, Inspector General (Pol) Iza Fadri.7. Indonesian Ambassador to Moldova, Irspector General (Pol) Amhar Azeth.8. Indonesian Ambassador to Bolivia, Marina Estella Anwar Bey.9. Indonesian Ambassador to Liechtenstein, Muliaman Darmansyah Hadad.10. Indonesian Ambassador to Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, Niniek Kun Naryatie.11. Indonesian Ambassador to Laos, R.P. Pratito Soeharyo.12. Indonesian Ambassador to Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru and Tuvalu, Raden Mohammad Benyamin Scott Carnadi.13. Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan and Eritrea, Rossalis Rusman Adenan.14. Indonesian Ambassador to the Philippines, Marshall Islands and Palau, Sinyo Harry Sarundajang.15. Indonesian Ambassador to Cambodia, Sudirman Haseng.16. Indonesian Ambassador to Brunei, Sudjatmiko.17. Indonesian Ambassador to Norway and Iceland, Todung Mulya Lubis.(WAH)