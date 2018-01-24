En
JCI Down 0.3% in First Session

2018 Regional Elections Will be Secure: Police Chief

Merkel, Macron Take Davos Spotlight ahead of Trump Show

Turkish Attack Highlights Syrian Kurds' Isolation

Lukman Diah Sari    •    24 Januari 2018 11:48 WIB
Jakarta: The National Police (Polri) Chief General Tito Karnavian storngly believes all law enforcement agencies can protect the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.

"In 2015, there were 200 regional elections. At that time, all of them were safe," the former Jakarta Metro Police head said in South Jakarta on Wednesday morning

Polri will create a special task force to counter money politics. It will also cooperate  with other government agencies to prevent political tensions.

"Police and military will stay solid. We will also stay neutral," the former National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) head stated during his visit to the Police Staff College (PTIK) complex.

Indonesia will hold another simultaneous regional elections in June 2018. It wil also stage the first simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019.

"Both TNI and Polri work very hard during any democratic elections. We give sincere appreciations for all TNI and Polri officials," President Joko "Jokowi" in East Jakarta on Tuesday morning.



(WAH)

