En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

PKS Politician Will Fill Jakarta Deputy Governor Seat: Gerindra

Nur Azizah    •    05 November 2018 18:58 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
PKS Politician Will Fill Jakarta Deputy Governor Seat: Gerindra
Gerindra Party and PKS has established a politicial alliance since the 2014 presidential election. (Photo:Medcom.id/Nur Azizah)

Jakarta: Gerindra Party's Jakarta Regional Executive Board head Muhammad Taufik has agreed to nominate a PKS politician for the vacant Jakarta deputy governor position.

"We will follow Pak Prabowo's view regarding this issue," Taufik told reporters on Monday.

Baca juga
Previous Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno has resigned from his position since August. The Gerindra Party politician was picked as Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the 2019 presidential election. 

PKS has proposed Akmad Syaikhu or Agung Yulianto for the vacant seat. The two candidates were introducted to the Jakarta Regional Council last month.

Gerindra Party and PKS has established a politicial alliance since the 2014 presidential election. The two parties endorsed the Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno pair in the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0384 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv