PKS Politician Will Fill Jakarta Deputy Governor Seat: Gerindra

Jakarta: Gerindra Party's Jakarta Regional Executive Board head Muhammad Taufik has agreed to nominate a PKS politician for the vacant Jakarta deputy governor position.



"We will follow Pak Prabowo's view regarding this issue," Taufik told reporters on Monday.

Previous Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno has resigned from his position since August. The Gerindra Party politician was picked as Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the 2019 presidential election.PKS has proposed Akmad Syaikhu or Agung Yulianto for the vacant seat. The two candidates were introducted to the Jakarta Regional Council last month.Gerindra Party and PKS has established a politicial alliance since the 2014 presidential election. The two parties endorsed the Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno pair in the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election.(WAH)