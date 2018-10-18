Jakarta Govt Supports Senayan Shooting Range's Relocation

Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan on Thursday said the Jakarta administration will support a plan to move the Senayan shooting range.



"We will see the spatial plan. we will search for the most suitable location," the former education minister told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier this week, bullet holes were found in a building in at the Parliament Complex. According to police, the stray bullets were fired by two people at the shooting range."Some people held a shooting training at the Senayan Shooting Range. The stray bullets hit a building at the Parliament Complex," House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo said in a press conference on Monday."We have identified the shooters. We have found the guns," he added.(WAH)