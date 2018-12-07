En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Police to Take Firm Action against Armed Criminal Group

Ahmad Mustaqim    •    07 Desember 2018 16:44 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
Police to Take Firm Action against Armed Criminal Group
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal (Photo:Medcom.id/Ahmad Mustaqim)

Yogyakarta: National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal has reiterated that the law enforcement agency will take firm action against any armed criminal group.

"We will guarante the security in Papua province," the spokesperson said here on Friday.

Baca juga
"If they fight our personnel, we will take firm action," Iqbal added.

Last week, an armed criminal group attacked a bridge construction project in the Papuan regency of Nduga. According to the latest data from authorities, the group killed at least 16 construction workers and injured few others.

Developed by construction company PT Istaka Karya, the projet is part of the 3985-kilometer-long Trans-Papua highway. Located near Yigi and Aurak rivers, the project is built to improve transportation infrastructure in Nduga regency.

"We will complete the Trans-Papua highway," President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo told reporters earlier this week.

The Trans-Papua highway is one of Jokowi's mega projets. It is expected to reduce economic discrepancies between Papuan provinces and other regions.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.3397 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv