Police to Take Firm Action against Armed Criminal Group

Yogyakarta: National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal has reiterated that the law enforcement agency will take firm action against any armed criminal group.



"We will guarante the security in Papua province," the spokesperson said here on Friday.

"If they fight our personnel, we will take firm action," Iqbal added.Last week, an armed criminal group attacked a bridge construction project in the Papuan regency of Nduga. According to the latest data from authorities, the group killed at least 16 construction workers and injured few others.Developed by construction company PT Istaka Karya, the projet is part of the 3985-kilometer-long Trans-Papua highway. Located near Yigi and Aurak rivers, the project is built to improve transportation infrastructure in Nduga regency."We will complete the Trans-Papua highway," President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo told reporters earlier this week.The Trans-Papua highway is one of Jokowi's mega projets. It is expected to reduce economic discrepancies between Papuan provinces and other regions.(WAH)