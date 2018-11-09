Jokowi Distributes 3000 Land Certificates in Tegal

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended a land certificate distribution ceremony in Slawi, Tegal, Central Java on Friday, November 9, 2018.



Jokowi was accompanied by Land and Spatial Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Presidential Special Staff Teten Masudki. He was received by Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin, Tegal Regent Umi Azizah and other local officials.

"These land certificates will clarifiy the status of your land and provide legal certaintly," Jokowi said.During the ceremony, the government distributed as many as three thousand certificates to local residents. Earlier this year, it distributed around five thousand certificates in the same region."We will prepare 60 thousand land certificates for Tegal residents next year," Jokowi said."We want to issue nine million land certificates across Indonesia next year," he added.(WAH)