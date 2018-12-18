Jokowi to Visit Islamic Boarding Schools in Jombang

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to visit a number of Islamic boarding schools during his trip to Jombang regency on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.



This morning, President Jokowi is scheduled to visit Darul Ulum Islamic boarding school. He is expected to inaugurate the apartment complex of Darul Ulum university.

After lunch, President Jokowi will visit Tebu Ireng Islamic boarding school. He will unveil the KH Hasyim Asy’ari Indonesia-Islam Museum.After that, the former Jakarta governor will visit Mamba’ul Ma’arif Denanyar Islamic boarding school. He will launch a Waqf micro-bank program there.In the evening, the media-savvy politician will visit Bahrul Ulum Tambakberas Islamic boarding school. He will hold dialogue with school officials and students.During the visit, he is accompanied by People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Deputy Speaker Muhaimin Iskandar, Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, presidential spokersperson Johan Budi and other government officials.(WAH)