Mayor Risma to Promote the Potential of Surabaya in Pakistan

Jakarta: Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan, Iwan Suyudhie Amri, had a talk with Surabaya Mayor Tri Rismaharini who visited Islamabad to attend the "United Cities and Local Government-Asia Pacific (UCLG-ASPAC) International Seminar: Think Globally, Act Locally-SDGs Implementation through Local Government."



At the UCLG ASPAC meeting, the Surabaya mayor had the opportunity to promote the potential of Surabaya city for intercity cooperation with major cities in Pakistan, the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad noted in a statement on Wednesday.



The Indonesian ambassador explained about the proximity of Indonesia-Pakistan relationship so far, and the potential for cooperation between the two countries that can be improved in the future.



During the second session of the UCLG ASPAC Executive Bureau 2017 meeting in Fuzhou, the members agreed that the Surabaya Government will host the 7th Congress. Surabaya has proposed the upcoming Congress, which will be held from Sept 12 to 15, 2018.



Furthermore, Rismaharini will visit Istanbul, Turkey, from April 14 to 18, 2018. (Antara)





(FJR)