Sandiaga Says Jakarta Ready for Asian Games

Jakarta: Jakarta vice governor Sandiaga Uno has claim that the capital city of Indonesia is ready to stage the 2018 Asian Games.



"Jakarta is ready to welcome foreign guests during the Asian games," said the Gerindra Party politician in Jakarta on Thursday.

"The local government has prepared all Asian Games venues in Jakarta," he added.The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most events. Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports."Jakarta will be safe. The situation will be calm, peaceful and orderly," he added.(WAH)