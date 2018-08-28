Jokowi's Campaign Team Appoints New Treasurer

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team on Tuesday appointed businessman Jusuf Hamka as its new treasurer.
"Pak Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (previous treasurer) has been appointed as social affairs minister. He has been asked to focus on his new job," PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto said.
