Jokowi's Campaign Team Appoints New Treasurer

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team on Tuesday appointed businessman Jusuf Hamka as its new treasurer.



"Pak Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (previous treasurer) has been appointed as social affairs minister. He has been asked to focus on his new job," PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto said.

"Pak Jusuf Hamka is an influential businessman. He is the initiator of Makan untuk Kaum Dhuafa charity program," the PDI Perjuangan politician added.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.Jokowi's campaign team mainly consists of politicians from his supporting parties. It also includes professionals from various fields.(WAH)