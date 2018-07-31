Authorities Have Evacuated All Hikers at Mount Rinjani: BNPB

Jakarta: The joint search and rescue (SAR) team have evacuated all hikers who are trapped at the Mount Rinjani National Park.



"The Mount Rinjani National Park management have published the confirmed data. Authorities have evacuated 1,226 people," said the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

"696 people are foreigners and 530 people are Indonesians," the BNPB official said."One body have also been recovered from the national park. The body has been identified as M. Ainul Taslim from Makassar," he added.A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Lombok on Sunday morning. It triggered landslides around the active volcano.The strong earthquake killed at least 17 people and injured hundreds. It damaged thousands of houses as well as other buildings.Mount Rinjani is an active volcano in the north of Lombok island. It is the second highest volcano in the archipelago.(WAH)