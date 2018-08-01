202 Ex-Corruption Convicts Register for Regional Council Elections: Bawaslu

En
Faisal Abdalla    •    01 Agustus 2018 12:55 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) has detected 202 ex-corruption convicts who registered for upcoming regional council elections.

"They were found in 12 provinces, 97 regencies and 19 cities," said Bawaslu commissioner Fritz Edward Siregar at the General Elections Commission (KPU) building, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Bawaslu has cooperated with police to carry out the verification process. It has urged political parties to replace the ex-corruption convicts.

"It is needed to identify ex-corruption convicts, ex-drug convicts as well as sex offenders," the Bawaslu official added.

Indonesia will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. KPU will announce the official legislative and presidential candidates later this year.


(WAH)

