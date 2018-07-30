Prabowo is Our Presidential Candidate:SBY

Jakarta: The Democratic Party has officially endorsed Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto as its presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election.



"We have an understanding that Pak Prabowo is our presidential candidate," Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) said at Prabowo's home on Monday.

Prabowo and SBY held another meeting this morning. The two political party leaders met for the second time in a month."If the public give their support, I will fully trust Pak Prabowo," the former president added.The retired generals held the first meeting last week. They discussed political and economic developments ahead of the upcoming general and presidential elections.The country will hold the simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates in early August.(WAH)