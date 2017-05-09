En
LB Ciputri Hutabarat    •    09 Mei 2017 11:52 WIB
governor basuki tjahaja purnama
En National (En)
Ahok Jailed for Two Years
Jakarta Governor Basuki

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of committing blasphemy.

The verdict was announced during a hearing in South Jakarta on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

"The defendant is sentenced to two years in prison. The defendant must be arrested immediately," presiding judge Dwiarso Busi Santiarto said.

Previously, public prosectors only demanded one year in prison with two years of probation for the outgoing governor.

Ahok's lawyers will submit an appeal. Meanwhile, public prosecutors will consider an appeal.


(WAH)

