Indonesia Has Entered Low Inflation Era: Jokowi

Police to Secure 287 Rally

Prabowo to Meet SBY Today

JCI Rises 19 Points in Morning Session

Damar Iradat    •    27 Juli 2017 14:32 WIB
law enforcement
Police to Secure 287 Rally
The National Police chief General Tito Karnavian (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Metrotvnew.com, Jakarta: The National Police has approved the 287 Rally against the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) on Mass Organizations.

"The rally should be held according to the law," the National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The rally will be organized by the 212 Alumni Presidium. It will be centralized around the National Monument.

The participants will protest the controversial perpu. They will visit the Constitutional Court.

The Perppu amends the existing law regulating mass organizations. It enables the government to disband anti-Pancasila mass organizations.



(WAH)

