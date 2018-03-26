En
Probosutedjo Passes Away

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    26 Maret 2018 15:58 WIB
Probosutedjo Passes Away
Probosutedjo (Photo:Antara/Hermanus Prihatna)

Jakarta: probosutedjo, the younger half-brother of former president Soeharto, died at Cipto Mangunkusumo hospital this morning.

"He has passed away. I have confirmed the information," Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital spokesperson Lastin told Medcom.id by phone.

Probosutedjo's body would be brought to Yogyakarta. His funeral would be held in the Javanese city.

Probosutedjo was 87 years of age. He was born in Bantul, Yogyakarta on May 1, 1930.

He was a prominent businessman during the New Order era. He was also a co founder of the Indonesian Indigenous Entrepreneurs Association (HIPPI).


(WAH)

