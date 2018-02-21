Four Provinces Have Declared Emergency Status over Forest Fires: BNPB

Jakarta: Four provinces have announced states of emergency over land and forest fires. They are South Sumatra, Riau, West Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan.



"Riau, West kalimantan and Central are currently experiencing the first phase of dry season," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a press release on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.

"The emergency status will improve measures to anticipate land and forest fires," he stated.South Sumatra has started an emergency status since January 1. The province will apply the emergency status until October 30.Riau has started an emergency status since February 19. The province will apply the emergency status until May 21.West Kalimantan has started an emergency status since January 1. The region will implement the emergency status until Deccember 31.Central Kalimantan has started an emergency status since February 20. The region will implement the emergency status until May 21.(WAH)