6.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Western Java

Jakarta: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake near Lebak, Banten at 01.34 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.



The epicenter of the quake was 7.21 South and longitude 105.91 East. The depth of the quake was 10 kilometers below the surface.

"There is no tsunami warning," the Meteorology, Climatology and GEophysics Agency (BMKG) said.The quake was strongly felt at Jakarta, Bandung and other nearby cities. The quake shock was felt for around 30 seconds.(WAH)