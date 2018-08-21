En
Nearby Regions Urged to Assist Mitigation Activities in Lombok

Jokowi Receives Palestine Olympic Committee Leader

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    21 Agustus 2018 12:56 WIB
The 18th Asian Games is taking place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 until September 2. (Photo:Medcom/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Jakarta: Palestine Olympic Committee chairman Jibril Mahmoud Muhammad Rajoub paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday.

"I believe the Asian Games could provide new energy to the struggle for the independence of Palestine," Jokowi said.

"Indonesian people cheered loudly when the Palestinian contingent participated in the opening ceremony," Jokowi added.

The 18th Asian Games is taking place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 until September 2. This is the second time Indonesia has hosted the Asian Games

The opening ceremony took place at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium on Saturday. It showcased a 26 meter-high mountain replica as well as a wide range of traditional dances.



