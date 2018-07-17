En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Presidential Spokesman Johan Budi to run in 2019 Legislative Election

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    17 Juli 2018 16:49 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Presidential Spokesman Johan Budi to run in 2019 Legislative Election
Presidential Spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo has been registered as one of the PDI Perjuangan legislative candidates in the 2019 legislative election.

"I recently received the officer from PDI Perjuangan. I then accepted the offer after careful consideration," he told Medcom.id on Tuesday.

Baca juga
"If I could become a member of the House of Representatives, I could do a lot of things for the country," he added.

The country will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of legislative candidates tonight.

"PDI Perjuangan is poor people's party. I am placed in the East Java VII electoral district," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0433 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv