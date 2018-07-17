Presidential Spokesman Johan Budi to run in 2019 Legislative Election

Jakarta: Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo has been registered as one of the PDI Perjuangan legislative candidates in the 2019 legislative election.



"I recently received the officer from PDI Perjuangan. I then accepted the offer after careful consideration," he told Medcom.id on Tuesday.

"If I could become a member of the House of Representatives, I could do a lot of things for the country," he added.The country will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of legislative candidates tonight."PDI Perjuangan is poor people's party. I am placed in the East Java VII electoral district," he added.(WAH)