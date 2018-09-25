Jokowi Laments the Death of Persija Supporter

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has lamented the death of a Persija supporter at the hands of a group of Persib supporters.



On Sunday, Haringga Sirila (23) was savagely beaten near the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium before a Persib vs Persija soccer match. Not long afterwards, videos of the incident were posted on social media by unknown users.

"I offer condolences to the families of the Haringga," Jokowi told reporters on Tuesday.The PDI Perjuangan politician has instructed the Sports and Youth Ministry, Indonesian Football Association and supporter groups to tackle football hooliganism. The Police have named eight suspects who were allegedly involved in the incident."We must find the best solution," Jokowi said.Persib and Persija are bitter rivals in the country's top professional league. Their supporters have clashed many times in the past.(WAH)