Gerindra is Our Close Partner: PKS

Jakarta: PKS will prioritize a coalition with Gerindra Party in the 2019 presidential election, PKS politician said Monday.



"They are not a small partner. They are a big partner," PKS secretary general Mustafa Kamal said.

"We also want to hold taks with PAN. We also want to maintain relations with the Democratic Party," the politician added.The country will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates in early August.Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto is still formulating a possible coalition in the upcoming presidential election. The opposition leader is still considering several names as his vice presidential candidates.PKS and Gerindra created a coalition in the 2018 West Java gubernatorial election. The two parties also worked together in the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election.(WAH)