Thousands of Workers to Join May Day Rally in Jakarta

Deny Irwanto    •    30 April 2018 14:36 WIB
Thousands of Workers to Join May Day Rally in Jakarta
Jakarta Metro Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: Authorities have predicted around 25-30 thousand workers will join a May Day rally that will take place in front of the State Palace.

"It is based on the latest data gathered by our intelligeence," said Jakarta Metro Police spokesman Senior Commisoner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono at his office on Monday morning.

The protesters will mainly come from Jakarta, Bekasi and Tangerang. They reportedly will gather at the State Palace, Parliament Complex and Manpower Ministry head office.

Police will deploy at least 20 thousand personnel to guard public spaces. They will prepare a number of measures to prevent security threats.

"They will carry out activities to convey their demands," he added.


(WAH)

