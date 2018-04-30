Thousands of Workers to Join May Day Rally in Jakarta

Jakarta: Authorities have predicted around 25-30 thousand workers will join a May Day rally that will take place in front of the State Palace.
"It is based on the latest data gathered by our intelligeence," said Jakarta Metro Police spokesman Senior Commisoner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono at his office on Monday morning.
Indonesian authorities on Tuesday stopped a Singaporean vessel that smuggled 1.6 million tons of methamphetamine.
The National Police (Polri) Chief General Tito Karnavian storngly believes all law enforcement agencies can protect the 2018 simul…
The National Police recorded as many as 5,061 cyber crime cases in 2017, an increase of 2.64 percent compare to 2016.
Law enforcement agencies will prepare counterterrorism measures to secure New Year celebrations.
Law enforcement agencies have implemented security measures to secure Christmas Eve masses in all across Indonesia.
The National Police has confirmed that related agencies will cooperate with church officials to secure Christmas masses.
Indonesian authorities will deploy as many as 240 thousand personnel to secure Christmas and End of Year holidays.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian will prepare security measures to protect Christmas and end-of-year celebrations.&nbs…
Banyak fasilitas wisata gratis di Brisbane yang akan membantu menghemat anggaran liburan.
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Indonesia is interested to host the much-anticipated summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader K…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged State Logistics Agency (Bulog) President Director Budi "Buwas" Waseso…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday traveled to Singapore to attend the 32nd ASEAN Summit.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla is confident all Asian Games venues can be completed on scehedule.
Authorities are still investigating the recent fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor at the Pre…
The death toll from a fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency has jumped to 18, police said Wednesday
President Joko "Widodo" Widodo has admitted he recently met with 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA 212) leaders.
At least ten people were killed and 40 others were injured after an explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency on We…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police leaders to anticipate the upcoming May Day protest…