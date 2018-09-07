4053 Villages Currently Face Droughts: BNPB

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has confirmed that at least 4,053 villages currently face droughts.



"4.87 million people are affected by the droughts. They are threatened by water shortages," said the BNPB official in a written statement on Thursday.

"Most of the droughts occur in Java and Nusa Tenggara. Severe droughts occur in Banten, West Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, West Nusa Tenggara, East Nusa Tenggara and Lampung," he said.According to the National Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the beginning of the rainy season will occur in October-December 2018. In the meantime, the peak of the rainy season will occur in January-February 2019."Recent earthquakes in Lombok island have significantly exacerbated the impact of the droughts in the region," he said.A series of powerful earthquakes struck the holiday island in the past few weeks. The disaster killed more than 500 people and injured thousands.(WAH)