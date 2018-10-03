En
UN: Indonesia Needs Vast Humanitarian Assistance

UN: Indonesia Needs Vast Humanitarian Assistance

Jokowi Ensures Fuel Supply Step Into Central Sulawesi

Jokowi Ensures Fuel Supply Step Into Central Sulawesi

Australia to Provide $5 Million Package of Humanitarian Assistance

Australia to Provide $5 Million Package of Humanitarian Assistance

Jokowi Ensures Fuel Supply Step Into Central Sulawesi

Fajar Nugraha    •    03 Oktober 2018 12:53 WIB
Central Sulawesi Earthquake
En National (En)
Jokowi Ensures Fuel Supply Step Into Central Sulawesi
Presiden Joko Widodo visit the disaster site at Petobo, Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 3, 2018. (Photo: AFP).

Palu: President Joko Widodo ensured evacuation assistance for disaster victims in Palu, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, has already in the area that was damaged by the tsunami and earthquake.
 
"The first heavy equipment has already arrived and logistics had begun to step in the devastated area , even though it still needs more effort ," Jokowi said while reviewing the disaster site at the Roa-Roa Hotel, Central Sulawesi, Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
 
Jokowi added that some of the fuel tanker had already entered the disaster site. He hopes that the fuel can be supplied today.
 
He admitted that fuel supply was the first obstacle for the evacuation process. Because, the heavy equipment use in search process, definitley needed fuel.
 
"We have brought it into Donggala and the security official must escort the fuel truck," he said.
 
But, the former Governor of Jakarta made sure that the fuel problem would be resolved today.
 
While at the site, Jokowi took the time to see the evacuation process at the Roa-roa Hotel.  He admitted that there were still 30 victims who had not been evacuated from the hotel.
 
"There are 30 victims inside the hotel. We will try to evacuate all of the them," added Jokowi.

The 7.4 Magnitude earthquake struck Palu and Donggala on September 28, 2018. The death toll has already reach 1.234.
(FJR)

