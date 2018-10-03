President Monitors Evacuation Process at Roa-Roa Hotel

Palu: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) oversaw the evacuation process at the Roa-Roa Hotel, Central Sulawesi. 30 peoples believed are still inside the hotel.
Accompany by the hotel management, the President seemed to be receive information about the evacuation process at the Roa-Roa Hotel. The President also received information from the head of the rescue team who responsible for carrying out the evacuation process.
There appeared to be one more body bag that was taken out of the hotel. The former Governor of Jakarta witness the body bag that was taken out of the hotel.
"This is still an evacuation process. Just as the Petobo site, we've done the evacuation for the victim. Indeed, our stages are still in evacuation process," said Presiden Joko Widodo at the location, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
"Here at the Roa-Roa hotel, it is estimated that there are 30 victims inside the colapse building. We will complete the evacuation process," he added.
Survivors are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, as the death toll reaches 1.407. But Jokowi said that the rescue team is still focusing the evacuation aligned with supplying the humanitarian assistance.
Fuel distribution also brought to Donggala guarded heavily by the security personels. President make sure that the fuel problem would be resolved today.
"I think in each case (of disaster) in every province is different. But what I see now is, all heavy equipments has already started the process in helping the evacuation. Both logistic and fuel also already been distributed. We are hoping the fuel needs could be fulfilled today," added Jokowi.
At the same time, President Jokowi emphasized the retrieval for electricity in disaster-effected area. Seven of the five substations were damaged, but the mending operation are in process.
"As for now, 40 percent of electricity could be fullfiled in certain area with the use of small substations," stated Jokowi.
(FJR)
