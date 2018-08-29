Erick Thohir Capable to Lead Jokowi's Success Team: Hanura

Jakarta: Hanura Party chairman Oesman Sapta Odang strongly believes influential businessman Erick Thohir is capable to lead incumbent president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.



"He is one of the candidates. He has a lot of achievements," the Regional Representative Council speaker told reporters on Wednesday.

Less than a month before the beginning of the campaign period, Jokowi is still considering a number of candidates as his campaign team leader. According to reports, the former Jakarta governor is planning to announce his decision in the near future.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.Jokowi's success team mainly consists of politicians from his supporting parties. It also includes professionals from various fields.(WAH)