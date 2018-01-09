Ridwan-Uu Register for West Java Election

Bandung: Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil and Tasikmalaya Regent Uu Ruzhanul Ulum have registered as a governor and vice governor candidate pair for the West Java gubernatorial election.
"The have fuffilled all administrative requirements," said West Java General Election Commission head Yayat Hidayat in Bandung city on Tuesday morning.
A recent survey has found that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is still the most electable candidate ahead of the 2019 pr…
Golkar Party has reiterated its endorsement for President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in the 2019 presidential election.
Golkar Party has opened the national leadership meeting that precedes the extraordinary national congress.
Golkar Party executives met with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Thursday, November 30,…
Democratic Party, National Mandate Party (PAN) and Proseperous Justice Party (PKS) are expected to endorse incumbent West Java Vic…
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo inaugurated Saina water reservoir in Rote island, East Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday, January …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged all regional election participants to avoid any unethical campaign strategies.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo flew to East Nusa Tenggara province on Monday morning.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has detained six individuals after series of sting operations in South Kalimantan and …
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received around 90 local kings and Sultans at Bogor Palace in Bogor city, West…
The National Police's Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) has arrested a man who allegedly assisted Indonesian citizens to join …
The Health Ministry said Friday that as many as 44 people have died of diphteria throughout the year.
The National Police (Polri) and Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will strengthen inter-agency relations to prevent money po…
Bogor Mayor Bima Arya has picked Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) network development and inter-agency cooperation director…
The National Police recorded as many as 5,061 cyber crime cases in 2017, an increase of 2.64 percent compare to 2016.