Ridwan-Uu Register for West Java Election

Roni Kurniawan    •    09 Januari 2018 14:24 WIB
Ridwan-Uu Register for West Java Election
The pair are backed by four political parties namely NasDem Party, PPP, PKB and Hanura Party (Photo:Medcom/Roni Kurniawan)

Bandung: Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil and Tasikmalaya Regent Uu Ruzhanul Ulum have registered as a governor and vice governor candidate pair for the West Java gubernatorial election.

"The have fuffilled all administrative requirements," said West Java General Election Commission head Yayat Hidayat in Bandung city on Tuesday morning.

Earlier this month, the young politicians visited the head offices of NasDem Party, PPP, PKB and Hanura Party. During the tour, the two policians received the official endorsements of the four political parties. 

"They have secured enough political supports," he added.

Indonesia will hold simulatneous regional elections in June 2018. The country then will hold simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019.

"The province is more populous than Australia or Canada," he added.



(WAH)

