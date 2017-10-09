Govt to Prepare Security Measures Ahead of Regional and National Elections

Metrotvnews.com, Semarang: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed law enforcement agencies to prepare comprehensive security measures ahead of regional and national elections.



"We should maintain public order ahead of the 2018 simultaneous regional elections and 2019 simultaneous legislative and presidential elections," Jokowi said in Semarang, Central Java on Monday, October 9, 2017.

"Intelligence should gather information about conflict potentials," Jokowi added.The 2018 simultaneous regional elections will be held in June 2018. It will be held in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.The 2019 simultaneous legislative and presidential elections will be held in April 2019. It will be the first simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in the country.(WAH)