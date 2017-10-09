Govt to Prepare Security Measures Ahead of Regional and National Elections

Metrotvnews.com, Semarang: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed law enforcement agencies to prepare comprehensive security measures ahead of regional and national elections.
"We should maintain public order ahead of the 2018 simultaneous regional elections and 2019 simultaneous legislative and presidential elections," Jokowi said in Semarang, Central Java on Monday, October 9, 2017.
