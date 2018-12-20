Police to Guard 48798 Churches during Christmas

Jakarta: National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo has said that the law enforcement agency is ready to guard Chistmas events in as many as 48,798 churches.



"We will mainly focus on protecting the churces," the National Police spokesman told reporters on Thursday.

Police will hold the Lilin operation from December 21 until January 2. Authorities will increase security during Christmas and New Year holidays."We will also protect 858 bus terminals, 260 train stations, 530 seaports, 264 shopping centers, 207 airports and 2,705 tourist destinations," he added.More than 69 thousand personnel will be deployed in Lampung, North Sumatera, Banten, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Bali, North Sulawesi, Maluku, East Nusa Tenggara and Papua. Around 25 thousand personnel will be deployed in the other provinces."We will also improve cooperation with the National Armed Forces (TNI)," he stated.(WAH)