Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Palace Won't Intervene Baiq's Case: Spokesperson

Palace Won't Intervene Baiq's Case: Spokesperson

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    21 November 2018 20:31 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
Palace Won't Intervene Baiq's Case: Spokesperson
Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi (Photo:Medcom.id/Desi Angriani)

Jakarta: Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi has stated that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will not intervene Baiq Nuril Nukman's case.

"The president must follow all laws and relugations," the spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

Baiq was recently sentenced to six months in jail by the Supreme Court. She was found guilty of violating the Law on Information and Electronic Transactions.

The West Nusa Tenggara resident worked as an administrative staff at SMAN 7 Mataram. She experienced sexual harassment from the principal of the high school.

The 37-year-old woman then recorded a phone conversation with her harasser. She also reported the case to the law enforcement apparatus.

Baiq has maintained her innocence despite the ruling. The West Nusa Tenggara resident is planning to file a legal review to the Supreme Court.

"In seeking justice, she can still file a legal review," Jokowi told reporters on Monday.

"If she has not received justice, she can request a clemency," Jokowi said.


(WAH)

