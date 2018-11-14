En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

West Java Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant

Ahmad Rofahan    •    14 November 2018 18:59 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
West Java Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil (Photo:Medcom.id/Roni Kurniawan)

Bandung: West Java Governor has urged the public to stay vigilant as floods and landslides hit a number of regions in the past few days.

"We had another landslide last night. It occured in Pangalengan," the former Bandung mayor told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will follow our standard operating procedure. We will repair the broken roads in one day," he added.

At least 13 regions in West Java are prone to floods. The regions are Cianjur regency, Bandung regency, Kuningan regency, Cirebon regency, Majalengka regency, Sumedang regency, Indramayu regency, Subang regency, Purwakarta regency, Karawang regency, Bekasi regency, Bandung city and Cimahi 

According to authorities, the beginning of rainy season will occur in November-December 2018. In the meantime, the peak of rainy season will occur in January-February 2019.


(WAH)

