West Java Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant

Bandung: West Java Governor has urged the public to stay vigilant as floods and landslides hit a number of regions in the past few days.
"We had another landslide last night. It occured in Pangalengan," the former Bandung mayor told reporters on Wednesday.
The Jakarta provincial administration has prepared more than 450 water pumps to anticipate flood threats ahead of the peak of the …
The Depok municipality administration is repairing its drainage system ahead of the beginning of rainy season.
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil declared a Siaga I disaster emergency status as natural disasters hit the most populous Indo…
At least five people were killed after a flash flood in Tasikmalaya, West Java on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has ensured that the Trans-Java toll road could be used by travelers during the year-end…
Authorities have evacuated the bodies of 16 construction workers who were killed by an armed criminal group in the Papuan region o…
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal has reiterated that the law enforcement agency will take firm action…
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has established a team to fight hoaxes that could disturb public order and security.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has confirmed that the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential election will still use m…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the centenary anniversary of Mualimin Mualimat Muhammadiyah Islamic boarding sch…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated that the government will continue the Trans-Papua highway project despite …
The National Police has confirmed that at least 20 people were killed after a shooting incident targeting a bridge construction pr…
House of Reprsentatives Bambang Soesatyo has encouraged the government to take firm action against an armed group that reportedly …
Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu has claimed that the Free Papua Movement (OPM) was behind the shooting incident in Nduga regenc…