KSPSI Supports Jokowi's Re-election Bid

Jakarta: Confederation of All Indonesian Workers' Union (KSPSI) chairman Jusuf Rizal has confirmed that the trade union will support incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running Ma'ruf Amin.



"We have amassed more than seven million members. We have been active since 1975," Jusuf told reporters on Thursday.

"We will take concrete actions. We will approach our members and their relatives," Jusuf added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.According to the General Elections Commission (KPU), the first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Broadcast by TVRI, RRI, Kompas TV and RTV, the candidates will talk about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism."The second debate will be broadcast by MNC Group, the third debate will be broadcast by Transmedia group, the fourth debate will be broadcast by Metro TV and Emtek Group and the fifth debate will be broadcast by Viva group, Beritasatu and Net TV," KPU chairman Arief Budiman told a press conference yesterday.(WAH)