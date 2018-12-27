KSPSI Supports Jokowi's Re-election Bid

Jakarta: Confederation of All Indonesian Workers' Union (KSPSI) chairman Jusuf Rizal has confirmed that the trade union will support incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running Ma'ruf Amin.
"We have amassed more than seven million members. We have been active since 1975," Jusuf told reporters on Thursday.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) officials Wednesday held talks to determine the formats of the 2019 presidential election d…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman has confirmed that the agency will not hold presidential debates in …
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin attended a campaign event at the West Java city of Sukabumi on Wednesday, December 19,…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of Islamic clerics during a campaign event in Madura island o…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono has stated that the government will rebuild houses that were badly dam…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian revealed Thursday that the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) has caught a…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received University of Indonesia (UI) Rector Muhammad Anis at the Presidential Palace com…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has said that West Java province is one of the regions that are prone to electoral co…
The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) raised the alert status of Anak Krakatau volcano to the second h…
Jakarta regional secretary Saefullah has revealed that the provincial government may prohibit the use of plastic bags in the…
The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has stated that the construction of Ciawi and Sukamahi Dams in Bogor regency could be…
National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has stated that Jakarta bay is safe from a potential …
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has confirmed that the first 2019 presidential election debate will be broadcast by state t…