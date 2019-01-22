Ma'ruf Visits Trenggalek, Attends Prayer Event

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin led a prayer event at Menak Sopal Stadium, Trenggalek, East Java on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.



"Our country is united because we have the national ideology of Pancasila," the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric told the participants of the event.

The event was attended by thousands of NU members and Trenggalek residents. It was also attended by Trenggalek deputy regent Muhammad Nur Arifin and a number of local clerics.The vice presidential candidate is the non-active chairman of the Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI). He is the great grandson of Syekh Muhammad Nawawi al-Jawi al-Bantani.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will hold five presidential election debates from January until April. All of them will take place in the capital city of Jakarta.(WAH)