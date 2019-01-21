Ma'ruf Ready to Travel around Indonesia

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin is scheduled to visit Banten, East Java and South Kalimantan this week.



"I will travel around Indonesia. This trip will take one week," the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric told reporters on Monday, January 21, 2019.

"I visited East Java two months ago. President Jokowi also went there multiple times," the influential cleric added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.KPU held the first presidential debate at Bidakara Hotel, Pancoran, South Jakarta last night. The two candidates discussed law, terrorism, human rights and corruption."We will always support the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). We will also improve synergy between KPK, police and prosecutors," President Jokowi said in his opening remarks during the first debate.(WAH)