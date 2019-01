Jakarta: The ISIS-affiliated East Indonesia Mujahideen (MIT) terror group shot two police in Salubanga, Parigi Moutong, Central Sulawesi on Monday, December 31, 2018.



"The attackers are members of Poso terror group who are led by Ali Kalora," National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo told reporters on Monday, December 31, 2018.

A day earlier, a local resident was found beheaded near Salubose village. According to authorities, the victim was allegedly killed by the terror group."The police officers were attacked by the group when they were evacuating the decapitated body," the spokesman said.MIT was previously led by Santoso who was also known as Abu Wardah. He was shot dead by police in jungle gunfight in July 2016."Our task force are still hunting the militants who run away to the mountainous area," the spokesman said.(WAH)