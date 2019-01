Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin received Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) acting supreme leader Miftachul Ahyar at his home in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.



"I will meet local clerics in East Java. I will visit Ponorogo and Nganjuk on January 22," Ma'ruf said.

Ma'ruf is the non-active supreme leader of NU. The mass organization is the largest and most influential Islamic group in Indonesia."I pray for his health. I hope his plan is supported by God," Miftachul said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Presidential and vice presidential candidates will talk about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.(WAH)