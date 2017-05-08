En
Police to Secure Ahok's Blasphemy Trial Tomorrow

Damar Iradat    •    08 Mei 2017 19:06 WIB
governor basuki tjahaja purnama
En National (En)
Police to Secure Ahok's Blasphemy Trial Tomorrow
Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Photo: Antara/Yudhi Mahatma)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police has prepared security for Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's blasphemy trial.

"We have prepared 13,000 officers," the Jakarta Metro Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono said in Jakarta on Monday.

The panel of judges will resume the blasphemy trial tomorrow. They will announce the verdict for Ahok.

Muslim hardliners will monitor the blasphemy trial outside the venue. They will demand the harshest sentence for Ahok.

Previously, public prosecutors demanded one year in prison with two years of probation for the outgoing governor.



(WAH)

