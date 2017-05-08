Police to Secure Ahok's Blasphemy Trial Tomorrow

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police has prepared security for Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's blasphemy trial.



"We have prepared 13,000 officers," the Jakarta Metro Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono said in Jakarta on Monday.

The panel of judges will resume the blasphemy trial tomorrow. They will announce the verdict for Ahok.Muslim hardliners will monitor the blasphemy trial outside the venue. They will demand the harshest sentence for Ahok.Previously, public prosecutors demanded one year in prison with two years of probation for the outgoing governor.(WAH)