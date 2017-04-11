En
North Korea Vows Response to 'Reckless' US Navy Move

China Remains World's Biggest Executioner: Amnesty

KPK Senior Investigator Attacked With Acid

KPK Chief Condemns Acid Attack

House Speaker Banned from Travelling Abroad

Damar Iradat    •    11 April 2017 15:46 WIB
corruption
En National (En)
House Speaker Banned from Travelling Abroad
Setya Novanto (Photo: MI/M Irfan)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto has been banned from travelling abroad for six months.

The travel ban request was received by the Immigration Directorate General last night. It was submitted by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) earlier this week.

"We have received travel ban request for Setya Novanto since last night," Immigration Director General Ronny Sompie said here on Tuesday.

"You should ask the KPK investigators for the details," he stated.

Novanto was mentioned during e-ID corruption trial. He was allegedly involved in e-ID procurement project.
 


(WAH)

