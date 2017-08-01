Palace to Host Dhikr Event to Commemorate Independece Day

Metrotvnews,com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will host a Dzikr event to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Indonesia's Independece Day.
The event is titled Hubbul Wathon. It is initiated by Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed South Sulawesi clerics at the Freedom Palace in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Tuesd…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo received the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Zulkifli Hasan at the Presi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Maros traditional market in Maros, South Sulawesi on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
President traveled to Southwest Sumba regency, West Nusa Tenggara province on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the 71st anniversary ceremony for the National Police at the National Monument in Cen…
President Joko Widodo left for Turkey and Germany for a state visit. A number of bilateral agendas will be discussed between Presi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep has been reported to police for allegedly spreading h…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Europe on Wednesday morning.
Istana Kepresidenan Bogor tidak hanya dipilih Presiden Joko Widodo sebagai lokasi kediaman sementara, tapi juga tempat untuk menja…
Orang pada umumnya berasumsi bahwa makanan sehat identik dengan harga yang relatif lebih mahal. Namu…
Ketika anak mendadak demam, banyak orang tua yang seketika panik.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received National Police chief General Tito Karnavian at the Presidential Palace Complex …
At least 30 hotspots were detected by the Climatology, Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) in Riau province on Monday morning…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla received the State Islamic Institute of Palu (IAIN Palu) dean Zaenal Abidin at the Vice President's…
The National Police Criminal Investigation Agency has seized 1.2 million ecstasy pills after arresting two international drug synd…
The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Idham Azis met with the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin i…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has responded to a number of critics over several government policies.
The House of Representatives will study the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizations, the…
Protesters started the 287 rally against the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizations aft…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated an industrial vocation program at the Greenland Industrial Center in Cikarang…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will meet at the later's house…