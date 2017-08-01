Palace to Host Dhikr Event to Commemorate Independece Day

Metrotvnews,com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will host a Dzikr event to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Indonesia's Independece Day.



The event is titled Hubbul Wathon. It is initiated by Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin.

"Many Islamic leaders are worried current political affairs," Zikir Hubbul Zikir chairman Mosthofa Aqil Siradj said.The event will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. It will be centralized at the Presidential Palace Complex.The event will be attended by many national Islamic leaders. It will be joined some Islamic boarding schools.(WAH)