Govt Imports 75000 Tons of Salt

Govt Imports 75000 Tons of Salt

JCI Drops 12 Points in First Session

JCI Drops 12 Points in First Session

Indonesia's Inflation Reaches 0.22 Percent in July 2017

Indonesia's Inflation Reaches 0.22 Percent in July 2017

Palace to Host Dhikr Event to Commemorate Independece Day

Palace to Host Dhikr Event to Commemorate Independece Day

Palace to Host Dhikr Event to Commemorate Independece Day

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    01 Agustus 2017 15:58 WIB
president joko widodo
En National (En)
Palace to Host Dhikr Event to Commemorate Independece Day
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MTVN/Githa Farahdina)

Metrotvnews,com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will host a Dzikr event to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Indonesia's Independece Day.

The event is titled Hubbul Wathon. It is initiated by Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin.

"Many Islamic leaders are worried current political affairs," Zikir Hubbul Zikir chairman Mosthofa Aqil Siradj said.

The event will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. It will be centralized at the Presidential Palace Complex.

The event will be attended by many national Islamic leaders. It will be joined some Islamic boarding schools.


(WAH)

