Police Investigate Acid Attack on Novel Baswedan, Examine 15 Witnesses

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Police are still investigating the acid attack against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator Novel Baswedan.



He was attacked in North Jakarta on Tuesday morning. He was splashed with hydrochloric acid by two unindentified men.

The attack injured his face. The hidyrochloric acid damaged his eyesight."We have examined 15 witnesses," Jakarta Metro Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono said here on Wednesday.Police have gathered pieces of evidence. Police has retrieved CCTV footage evidence.(WAH)