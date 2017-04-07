KPU Jakarta Records 7.2 Million Voters Ahead of Runoff Election

En
LB Ciputri Hutabarat    •    07 April 2017 14:06 WIB
regional election
En National (En)
Illustration (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta General Election Commission (KPU Jakarta) on Thursday announced the final voter list (DPT) for the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.

"We have recorded 7,218,254 voters," KPU Jakarta chairman Sumarno said.

"We have prepared 13,034 polling stations," Sumarno said.

The runoff will be held on April 19. The runoff will be competed by Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Anies Rasyid Baswedan.

The winner will be announced few weeks later. The winner will be inaugurated at the end of the year.



(WAH)

