KPK Puts Miryam Haryani on Most-Wanted List

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has included perjury suspect Miryam S. Haryani on most-wanted list.



The corruption watchdog has informed the National Police and the National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol.

"KPK will coordinate with the National Police," KPK spokesman Febry Diansyah said on Thursday.Miryam is a former Hanura Party lawmaker. She is a suspect in e-ID Card project corruption case.KPK has summoned her in the past few days. KPK also has searched her in several places.(WAH)