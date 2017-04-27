En
KPK Puts Miryam Haryani on Most-Wanted List

Surya Perkasa    •    27 April 2017 18:41 WIB
corruption
En National (En)
KPK Puts Miryam Haryani on Most-Wanted List
Miryam S Haryani (Photo/Antara/Ujang Zaelani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has included perjury suspect Miryam S. Haryani on most-wanted list.

The corruption watchdog has informed the National Police and the National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol.

"KPK will coordinate with the National Police," KPK spokesman Febry Diansyah said on Thursday.

Miryam is a former Hanura Party lawmaker. She is a suspect in e-ID Card project corruption case. 

KPK has summoned her in the past few days. KPK also has searched her in several places.



(WAH)

