PDIP Eyes 2018 West Java Election

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) has prepared the recruitment process for the 2018 West Java gubernatorial election.



The party will invite PDIP members. The party will also welcome external figures.

"There a lot of qualified PDIP members. There are TB Hasanudin or Abdy Yahya," PDIP politician Andreas Hugo Pareira said on Wednesday.The party will formulate campaign strategies. The party will also consider coalition options."There are more than 500 regions. Each region is unique," Andreas said.(WAH)