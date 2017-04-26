PDIP Eyes 2018 West Java Election

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) has prepared the recruitment process for the 2018 West Java gubernatorial election.
The party will invite PDIP members. The party will also welcome external figures.
Jakarta governor candidate Anies Rasyid Baswedan cast his vote at Polling Station No.28 in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta on Wednesday…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo believes the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff will run peacefully.
Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama cast his vote at Polling Station No.54 in Pluit, North Ja…
Several Islamic leaders visited the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Interfaith leaders have issued a peace declaration ahead of the Jakarta runoff election.
The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) will open on the Jakarta gubernatorial election day, IDX trading and membership director Alpino…
Authorities have prohibited mass mobilization during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
Authorities have prepared officers to secure polling stations during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
A recent survey showed a tight competition only few weeks before the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
The Jakarta General Election Commission (KPU Jakarta) on Thursday announced the final voter list (DPT) for the Jakarta gubernatori…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Penuaan bisa terjadi lebih cepat akibat faktor gaya hidup tidak sehat.
The Peatland Restoration Agency has been urged to preserve peat domes to prevent forest fires.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named former National Bank Restructuring Agency (BPPN) head Syafruddin Arsyad Tumm…
The verdict over the blaspemy case of the Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is set to be announced on May 9…
The House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs has prolonged the deliberation of the election bill.
Regional leaders gathered at the 21st Regional Autonomy Day event in Sidoarjo, East Java on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Prosecutors demanded one year in prison with two years of probation for Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama i…
Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama received Jakarta governor candidate Anies Rasyid Baswedan at th…
Several quick counts showed that Anies Rasyid Baswedan won against Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in the Jakarta gubernat…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto has claimed that Anies Rasyid Baswedan-Sandiaga Salahudin Uno pair won the Jakarta gubern…
An exit poll from Populi Center showed Anies Rasyid Baswedan won against Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in the Jakarta gu…