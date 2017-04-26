En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

PDIP Eyes 2018 West Java Election

Renatha Swasty    •    26 April 2017 17:21 WIB
regional election
En National (En)
PDIP Eyes 2018 West Java Election
Andreas Hugo Pareira (Photo:MI/Arya Manggala)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) has prepared the recruitment process for the 2018 West Java gubernatorial election.

The party will invite PDIP members. The party will also welcome external figures.

Baca juga
"There a lot of qualified PDIP members. There are TB Hasanudin or Abdy Yahya," PDIP politician Andreas Hugo Pareira said on Wednesday.

The party will formulate campaign strategies. The party will also consider coalition options.

"There are more than 500 regions. Each region is unique," Andreas said.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0216 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv