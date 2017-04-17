Jokowi Meets With Bakomubin Chairman

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Indonesian Preachers Coordination Agency (Bakomubin) chairman Dedy Ismatullah at Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 17, 2017.



"We will produce one million nationalistic preachers," Dedy said.

"We should maintain national unity," Dedy stated.Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Religious Affairs Lukman Hakim Saifuddin and Presidential Chief of Staff Teten Masduki.Dedy was accompanied by Bakumobin deputy chairman Fauzan Zakaria Amin, Bakumobin Consultative Council head Mahrus Amin and Bakumobin Consultative Council deputy head Anwar Sanusi.(WAH)