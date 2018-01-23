En
Burger

Most Popular

Govt Hands Over Two Former Hostages to Families

Govt Hands Over Two Former Hostages to Families

Jokowi Opens TNI-Polri Leaders Meeting

Jokowi Opens TNI-Polri Leaders Meeting

JCI Rises 65.16 Points in First Session

JCI Rises 65.16 Points in First Session

Turkey Steps Up Assault on Kurdish Militia in Syria

Turkey Steps Up Assault on Kurdish Militia in Syria

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Govt Hands Over Two Former Hostages to Families

Fajar Nugraha    •    23 Januari 2018 11:58 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
Govt Hands Over Two Former Hostages to Families
The Foreign Has Reunited the two former hostages with their respective families (Photo:MoFA)

Jakarta: The Foreign Ministry has handed over two Indonesian hostages freed from Abu Sayyaf militants to their respective families.

La Utu bin Raali and La Hadi bin La Edi were held hostage at Southern Philippines for around 14 months. The two men were captured by the Philippine militants in November 2016.

Baca juga
"It is successful due to harmonius partnerships between various government agencies, especially the National Armed Forces (TNI) and State Intelligence Agency (BIN)," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a written statement on Tuesday, January 23, 2017.

The handover ceremony was attended by the wives of the former hostages. It was held at the Foreign Ministry head office this morning.

"I have fulfilled our promises. I have handed over your husbands. I appreciate your trust, support and cooperation," She added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0445 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv