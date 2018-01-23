Govt Hands Over Two Former Hostages to Families

Jakarta: The Foreign Ministry has handed over two Indonesian hostages freed from Abu Sayyaf militants to their respective families.



La Utu bin Raali and La Hadi bin La Edi were held hostage at Southern Philippines for around 14 months. The two men were captured by the Philippine militants in November 2016.

"It is successful due to harmonius partnerships between various government agencies, especially the National Armed Forces (TNI) and State Intelligence Agency (BIN)," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a written statement on Tuesday, January 23, 2017.The handover ceremony was attended by the wives of the former hostages. It was held at the Foreign Ministry head office this morning."I have fulfilled our promises. I have handed over your husbands. I appreciate your trust, support and cooperation," She added.(WAH)