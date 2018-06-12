Indonesia Welcomes Historic Kim-Trump Summit

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today welcomes the historic summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



"I hope the outcome of the summit can bring peace for the Korean peninsula, the region and the world," he said.

The summit took place at the Capella hotel in Singapore. It started around 09:00 AM local time with a one-on-one meeting.The two leaders signed a joint statement after the summit. They promoted the development of new bilateral relations between the two countries.Here are the main provisions of the joint statement:1.The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.2.The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.3.Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.4.The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.