Ridwan Kamil Ready to Support Jokowi's Election Campaign

Bandung: West Java Governor-elect Ridwan Kamil is ready to support incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign for the 2019 presidential election.



"My coalition parties are Jokowi's supporting parties," said the Bandung mayor in Bandung on Thursday.

On August 9, Jokowi picked Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.In this year's West Java gubernatorial election, Ridwan received endorsements from PPP, PKB, NasDem Party and Hanura Pary. When filing his candidacy for president, Jokowi submitted endorsement letters from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PPP, PKB, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, PSI and Perindo Party.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)