Deddy Mizwar Ready to Join Jokowi's Success Team

Jakarta: West Java Vice Governor Deddy Mizwar has hinted that he may soon join incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.



The 63-year-old man is widely known as an influential actor and filmmaker in Indonesia. He currently is still registered as a member of Democratic Party.

"We have yet to reach an agreement. I still want to confirm my roles and responsibilities," he told reporters on Tuesday.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.Jokowi's campaign team mainly consists of politicians from his supporting parties. It also includes professionals from various fields.(WAH)